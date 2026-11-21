When it comes to misconceptions about Rush’s new drummer, Anika Nilles, frontman Geddy Lee is setting the record straight. No, Nilles was not hired because of her gender, despite what some fans online have said. And no, the band did not have a “woke agenda” when it came to hiring the drummer.

Lee informed The Telegraph of what his typical response to these false narratives has been as of late.

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“I ignore them,” he explained to the outlet. “They’re moronic assertions. We chose Anika because she’s brilliant. We live in a time of empowered idiots, and they’re all-over social media. The quickest way to an unhappy life is to pay too much attention to them.”

Rush Welcomes Nilles For 2026 Tour

Rush was first formed in 1968 in Toronto. In 2020, the band’s longtime drummer, Neal Peart, lost his life to brain cancer. The group shared a statement after he passed away at the age of 67.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and bandmate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer,” they wrote.

In 2015, the group had embarked on a 40th Anniversary Tour, during which Peart experienced quite a bit of pain. This was thought to be the group’s final tour. Then, Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson announced that they were coming back for more in 2026.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil,” Lee shared in another . “A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul-searching and come to the decision that we f***ing miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music…”

In the same statement, Lee announced that Nilles would be joining them on tour. Now, she has to live up to the difficult task of filling Peart’s shoes.

“…We could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase,” the statement shaed. Whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role.”

Photo by: Scott Strazzante / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images