Ella Langley was clearly a fan of Tucker Wetmore’s time on the CMAs stage.

During the 60th annual CMA Awards, Wetmore brought the heat when he sang his latest single, “Who Told You That,” as well as a cover of Hank Williams Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends,” while surrounded by a literal ring of fire.

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Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA

Throughout the upbeat performance, the camera flashed to the crowd many times, showing some of country music’s biggest names singing and dancing along.

One person featured was Langley, who’s been romantically linked to Wetmore in recent months. When the camera panned her way, Langley looked impressed, smiling and nodding along as Wetmore rocked out on the piano.

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The pair was first linked last December when they were photographed together in the British Virgin Islands. Months later, sources told People that Langley and Wetmore were dating. Neither artist has spoken out about their rumored romance.

In fact, when the outlet asked Wetmore if there was “a certain brunette he’s rooting for” ahead of the CMAs, he dodged the question.

“Zach Top or Stephen Wilson Jr.,” he quipped. “I freaking love that guy. Both of them.”

Ella Langley’s Big Night at the CMA Awards

When it comes to their professional lives, things are going well for both artists. Wetmore was nominated for New Artist of the Year, though that trophy ultimately went Wilson Jr.

As for Langley, she led the awards show with nine nominations, winning a record six trophies total.

Two of her losses, if you can call them that, came when “Choosin’ Texas” beat out her other song, “Be Her,” in the Song of the Year and Single of the Year categories.

Elsewhere, HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGraw’s “McArthur” came out victorious over Langley’s duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” to win Musical Event of the Year.

Langley, who performed “Loving Life Again” during the show, was named both the Entertainer of the Year and the Female Vocalist of the Year.

Additionally, Langley’s LP Dandelion took home the Album of the Year title. Her music video for “Choosin’ Texas” nabbed the Music Video of the Year award.

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