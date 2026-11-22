Alexia Jayy just suffered a major loss. The latest winner of The Voice is reeling after her Mobile, Alabama, home burned down, according to TMZ.

The singer’s rep told the outlet that Jayy “was caught by surprise” when her home went up in flames at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 20.

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Jayy and her two children were able to get out of the home safely, according to the outlet. While the house is still standing, the outlet reported that it, along with everything inside, is a total loss.

In the wake of the fire, the singer shared a link to a GoFundMe. On the fundraiser’s page, Jayy revealed more about her ordeal.

“On November 20, my family and I experienced a devastating house fire while we were already in the middle of preparing for an upcoming move,” she wrote. “Earlier that day, I had been moving things out of the house and decided to take a quick nap. My son called me from my grandmother’s house because he wanted to show me what he had learned to cook, so I got up and went to see him. Less than six minutes after leaving, we received the call that our house was on fire. In such a short moment, so much changed.”

Jayy noted that, while she’s “incredibly thankful that everyone survived and no one was physically injured,” she and her family “are now facing the heartbreaking reality of starting over after losing so much.”

Alexia Jayy Speaks Out After Devastating House Fire

The GoFundMe will help support Jayy and her family as they set out to replace “the essentials,” including clothing and shoes, furniture, beds and mattresses, household appliances, electronics, and other everyday necessities, in the coming weeks.

“This has been an unexpected hardship, and we are doing our best to rebuild one step at a time,” she wrote. “We are beyond grateful that our family is alive and safe, and we are trusting God to carry us through the days ahead.”

“If you are able to donate, share our story, or keep us in your prayers, please know that every act of kindness means so much to us,” Jayy added. “Thank you for helping my family take the first steps toward rebuilding and starting over.”

As of publishing time, the GoFundMe has raised more than half of its $18,000 goal.

Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images