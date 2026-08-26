Jack White Turns “Jolene” Into a Gritty Rock Tribute to Dolly Parton, Then Points to the Sky

Jack White just perform “Jolene” with a rock twist. When the singer took the stage at London’s Eventim Apollo on Aug. 25, he decided to honor the late Dolly Parton by covering her iconic song.

The White Stripes musician played guitar as he lent a gritty, unique style to the country classic. Following the unforgettable performance, White made the sign of the cross and pointed to the sky.

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White has long covered “Jolene.” He and his band often performed the 1974 hit in concert, and even released their version of the track in 2000.

Parton was well aware of White’s take on the song. In fact, in a 2016 interview with The Guardian, she dubbed it “one of the greatest versions ever.”

In addition to his Tuesday performance, White honored Parton by sharing a photo of her on Instagram.

“Instant Sainthood,” he captioned the black-and-white pic.

White’s Third Man Records also paid tribute to Parton on Instagram.

“Dolly’s legacy goes far beyond the music. For decades, she’s used her voice, her success, and her heart to make a difference,” White’s record label wrote. “From the Imagination Library putting millions of books into children’s hands to supporting education, literacy, disaster relief, and communities in need.”

“An incredible artist, philanthropist, advocate, and human being,” the statement continued. “Thank you, Dolly, for a lifetime of giving back and making the world a little brighter. Rest in peace.”

What to Know About Dolly Parton

Parton died on Aug. 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, after a short battle with cancer. She was 80. In a statement to People following her death, Parton’s rep noted that the singer “spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched.”

“Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” the statement read. “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.”

Per Parton’s wishes, she will be laid to rest in a small, private service with only her immediate family in attendance.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images