Jacksonville Rapper Shot and Killed While Celebrating His 26th Birthday

With a massive following, rapper Julio Foolio released numerous hit albums like Top Conniver, Life of Me, and Resurrection. Sharing his love for the genre and embracing the rap culture, fans often praised his music and talents. But sadly, the rapper, whose legal name is Charles Jones, was shot and killed while celebrating his birthday in Tampa, Florida, his attorney Lewis Fusco confirmed with News4JAX.

While just turning 26 years old, Foolio seemed to have the world in front of him as his fame in rap music continued to grow with each new release. Having nearly one million followers on Instagram, the rapper often shared his life on the road and his collaborations with other artists. But over the weekend, Foolio decided to take a break from the studio to celebrate his birthday with a pool party at a local Airbnb. Given his stardom, the house could barely contain the number of people and was eventually shut down when police arrived. Not wanting the good times to end, Foolio moved the party to a nearby Holiday Inn where the shooting took place.

Releasing a statement surrounding the rapper’s death, Jonee Lewis, the public information officer for the Tampa Police Department, explained how the shooting took place around 4:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the hotel.“What we have learned, and this is early in the investigation, two cars were shot at.” Lewis went on to say that one person was killed at the scene with first responders taking three other victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Girlfriend of Julio Foolio Speaks Out After His Death

According to the investigators, the victims of the shooting were doing nothing more than trying to get a room when gunfire erupted in the parking lot. Lewis added, “It seems like they will survive their injuries.”

While investigators search through surveillance footage to piece together the shooting, no suspects have been taken into custody. Foolio’s girlfriend, Mani, shared her thoughts on social media, writing, “Y’all took my boyfriend from me. I hate y’all & I won’t be the only one crying.”

While gaining millions of views, fans filled the comment section with love for Foolio. “Only 26 smfh he barely lived his life. All that dissing and gang sht not worth it.” Another person added, “Nah the world is a cruel place. Imagine getting killed celebrating your birthday… and yall was made at Kendrick having security at his show.” And one comment insisted, “He was a great person. RIP.”

