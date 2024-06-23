These 3 Stars Have Rejected the Idea of Replacing Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

Season 22 of American Idol was special, and not only because the show crowned its first female winner in over four years. It was also Katy Perry’s last season as a judge. Social media has been abuzz with speculation as to who will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the season 23 judging panel. However, several stars have made it clear they are not interested. Here are three stars who have nixed the idea of replacing the “California Gurls” singer on American Idol.

Jennifer Lopez Says “Maybe Next Year” to Replacing Katy Perry

The “Jenny From the Block” singer is not new to American Idol. Jennifer Lopez made her debut as a judge in season 10 alongside then-fellow co-stars Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler. She later returned for seasons 11, 13, 14 and 15. However, when TV host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she would replace Katy Perry, Lopez gave a fairly definitive “no.”

“I really feel like I did it, and it was a great time in my life,” the “Waiting for Tonight” singer said. “I had just had my babies. They were like, three years old when I was going back to work. They’re 16 now, so… not this year. Maybe next year.”

Kelly Clarkson Made a Promise to Her Kids

Who better represents all Idol has to offer than Kelly Clarkson? The GRAMMY winner owes her entire career to the show after winning its debut season in 2002. Fans would certainly love to see the Chemistry singer replace Katy Perry. Unfortunately, Clarkson is honoring a promise to her two children.

“I wanted a life for us,” the “Breakaway” singer told ET’s Deidre Behar. “And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other. As a parent… people get this… you only get so much time until they don’t want to hang out with you. “That’s the reason [I can’t do Idol]. It’s my kiddos.”

Scotty McCreery: “Absolutely Not”

Scotty McCreery was just 16 when he beat out Lauren Alaina for the season 10 title on American Idol. Now 30, he is a newly minted member of the Grand Ole Opry. During a recent conversation with fellow Idol alum Jennifer Hudson, the “Five More Minutes” singer was adamant about not taking up Katy Perry’s chair.

“Absolutely not. I don’t want to do that. Do you?” he said. “I know what it feels like being on the stage, being judged. I don’t want to put that on somebody else.”

Featured image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images