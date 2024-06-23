“I Can Feel It in My Bones”: ‘The Voice’ Winner Asher HaVon Covers ‘American Idol’ Winner’s Hit Song to Perfection

While singing competitions like The Voice often welcome countless artists who are still in their 20s, Asher HaVon took the stage when he was 32. Although surrounded by younger singers, HaVon continued to showcase his wide range on the stage. Part of Reba McEntire’s team, the singer not only captivated the coaches but also the audience as he won season 25, becoming the first openly LGBTQ person to win. Just the start of his career, HaVon continued to prove his talents when he recently covered Fantasia Barrino’s hit song “Lose to Win.”

Just like HaVon, Barrino understands the trials and tribulations that come with competing on shows like The Voice. Back during season three of American Idol, Barrino dominated the show and eventually won. Using the show to help create a career that spanned music, movies, and Broadway, Barrino is a prime example of how far a singing competition can take an artist. And wanting to honor the singer, HaVon posted a video on his Instagram, writing “Singing @fantasia “Lose To Win Again” Wheeew this is going to be a good show! I can feel it in my bones! A huge Shoutout to my BAND AND BGV’s!!”

Asher HaVon Hopes To Inspire Others

Back in May, HaVon discussed his time on The Voice with TV Line. While always sharing a love for music, the singer took a hiatus from performing for two years before landing on The Voice. When asked about returning to the stage, he said, “When you’ve been doing something all your life, you just sort of know what to do. Even though I had not sung, singing never left me, if that makes sense. I could think back two or three years to the times when I sang and just sort of pull things out of that toolbox.”

Never shying away from his talents or personality, HaVon hoped to inspire others to chase their dreams. “Every victory is something special. And I hope that with this victory, everybody in our community can also experience it just by looking at me and thinking, ‘We are the same person.’ If I can do it, you can, too. It may not be singing. Maybe it’s dancing. But just do it.”

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)