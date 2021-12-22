Britney Spears’ Father Petitions for Her to Continue Paying His Lawyers; Britney’s Lawyer Says It’s “Shameful”

The latest revelation to surface from the aftermath of Britney Spears’ conservatorship, includes a financial dispute between Britney and her father Jamie Spears. Jamie petitioned for his legal fees over the conservatorship rulings to be paid by Britney’s estate. In response, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart called Jamie’s request “shameful.”

According to the legal documents filed on December 15 and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the petition states that Jamie’s request is a result of Britney’s conservatorship coming to an end. The document states: “Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.”

The filing continues that without financial support, he will face “personal bankruptcy and ruin defending baseless claims.”

Previously, the pop singer paid for her legal representation as well as her father’s every time she took him to court. Now that her conservatorship has ended, Britney and her legal team are pushing back at Jamie’s request for financial support.

“The request is shameful,” Rosengart said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money.

“The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously,” he continued. “Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

In addition to taking a firm stance regarding her family’s access to her wealth, Britney spoke out against Diane Sawyer’s line of questioning in a 2003 interview. The iconic singer also revealed that she may never tour again.

Photo courtesy of RCA Records.