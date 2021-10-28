Ozzy Osbourne Set to Release 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of ‘Diary of a Madman’

Famed heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne announced the release of a new updated digital release of his 1981 album, Diary of a Madman, due out on November 5.

The new release from the Grammy Award-winning frontman will also include a new track: a live version of his song, “Flying High Again.”

The album is Osbourne’s second solo studio release and the last album to feature guitarist Randy Rhoads. The multi-platinum release sold five million albums worldwide and included a studio recording of the rock hit, “Flying High Again.”

The new reissue is one of several Osbourne has announced lately. The Hall of Fame rocker is also set to re-release the 20th-anniversary edition of Down to Earth and a deluxe reissue of the album, No More Tears.

No More Tears, which was released September 17, 1991, charted on both the UK Albums Chart and Billboard. The album yielded several top singles.

In addition, Osbourne has announced a forthcoming new studio album, which boasts a star-studded guitar lineup.

On this new album, I’m working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, and Zakk [Wylde],” said Osbourne on his radio show, Ozzy Speaks, on the Sirius XM channel, Ozzy’s Boneyard.

He added, “You just write the song and you just ask them to sing [or play] what you [give them]. The good thing is it’s interesting to work with somebody else. But the bad thing is if it don’t work, you can’t [just let it go] ’cause they’ll get all pissed off.”

DIARY OF A MADMAN 40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition track list:



1. Over the Mountain

2. Flying High Again

3. You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll

4. Believer

5. Little Dolls

6. Tonight

7. S.A.T.O.

8. Diary of a Madman

9. Believer (live)*

10. Flying High Again (live)*

*previously unavailable digitally

Photo credit: Ross Halfin