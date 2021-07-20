Jason Aldean Lands 25th No.1 With “Blame It On You” Ahead of Back In The Saddle Tour

Country superstar Jason Aldean earned his 25th No.1 country radio hit when his new single, “Blame It On You” climbed to the top of Billboard Country Airplay chart on July 19. The song currently holds the top spot on both the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard‘s Country Airplay this week.

Jason Aldean | “Blame It On You”

“25 No. 1 songs is bigger than I could have dreamed while I was driving that delivery truck back in Macon, Georgia,” Aldean shared in a statement. “This one is for the fans, country radio, and my team for taking this crazy ride with us.”

Upon reaching the milestone, Aldean also thanked the writers on the song, Michael Tyler, Brian Gene White, John Edwards, Kurt Allison, and Tully Kennedy.

Thank you for taking #BlameItOnYou to #1 this week. This one feels especially sweet bc it was written by 2 guys that have been with me for over 20 yrs. It’s our 25th #1 together but the 1st they have written that I sang on to get there. Thanks to everybody who had a part in it.🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/RBacScJdBa — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2021

The track marks back-to-back chart-toppers off his sixth consecutive No. 1-selling album, 9. “Blame It On You” gives Aldean his 34th Top 10 song on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart since making his chart debut in 2005, which is more than any other artist to date.

Aldean is returning to the road on August 5 for his Back In The Saddle Tour in Virginia Beach with special guests Hardy and Lainey Wilson. For more tour and ticket information, here.