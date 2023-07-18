Neil Young to Perform at The Roxy’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Famed Los Angeles music venue The Roxy Theatre will celebrate its 50th anniversary in style this fall. A string of special events and exhibits will mark the club’s milestone, including a rare live performance from Neil Young.

Videos by American Songwriter

In September 1973, the then-rising star became the first artist to play on The Roxy stage, performing for three nights at the 500-capacity nightclub. On September 20, 2023, Young will return to the venue for an intimate set, creating a historic full-circle moment. Funds raised by Young’s performance will benefit the non-profit children’s camp, The Painted Turtle, and Los Angeles’ Bridge School.

The influential singer/songwriter’s set is just one of many special events and exhibits set to celebrate The Roxy’s lasting impact on the city and the music industry.

On September 15, the Grammy Museum will unveil its new exhibit, The Roxy: 50 Years On The Sunset Strip, which highlights the venue’s storied history. Through January 7, 2024, visitors can view rarely-seen photos of performers and familiar figures, along with pieces of memorabilia from important moments through the years. Among the displayed artifacts is a small white piano from the venue’s private club, On the Rox, played by a long list of famed musicians, including Elton John and John Lennon.

From September 12 to May 2024, visitors to the West Hollywood Library can view an exhibition of photographs curated by Jasen Emmons, along with written stories from those who saw the history of The Roxy unfold firsthand. An opening reception will be held, featuring a live conversation with venue owner Lou Adler and his son, Nic, at the West Hollywood Council Chambers. The exhibit is free and open to the public with RSVP, which visitors can submit online beginning August 1.

Additional details about the events and ticketing information for Young’s upcoming performance are available at The Roxy’s official website.

(Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

