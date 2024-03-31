Jason Aldean Reveals the One Movie Icon He’d Return to Acting to Work With

Spending nearly 30 years in country music, Jason Aldean proved himself to be a top talent with hits like “She’s Country”, “Big Green Tractor”, and “Take a Little Ride.” Besides releasing eleven studio albums and 38 No.1 singles, the country star received numerous awards for his contribution to the genre. But while many know Aldean as a pillar in country music, back in 2013, he decided to branch over into Hollywood when he starred in the film Sweetwater. While discussing his time on the silver screen, Aldean explained the only person who could get him to act again.

Although not afraid to perform in front of thousands of fans, Aldean didn’t care too much for acting. Speaking on Taste of Country Nights, the singer admitted to being offered several roles over the years. But he insisted, “I don’t know, man. It really would depend on what it is. I mean, I’ve been offered quite a few things over the years.” He added, “I don’t really know how much I liked it. Ya know? It’s hard to say because I only did the one movie.”

Jason Aldean Happy With Just Being A Singer

When asked about the right role, Aldean again noted his desire to stick with music. But that didn’t mean he couldn’t be convinced. He admitted that if Clint Eastwood offered him a role, he would grab it. “If I had a chance to act with Clint Eastwood, I might take him up on that because he’s my dude.”

While always willing to explore different avenues, Aldean never wanted to be anything else but a singer. Sharing his love for music over the last few decades, the singer declared he is not an actor. “What I do know is first and foremost, I’m a musician. I’m not an actor. Ya know? I don’t pretend to be. I like to stay in my lane on what I do well.” He concluded, “I have no plans right now to enter acting again.”

Not looking to move to Hollywood, Aldean is currently preparing for his upcoming Highway Desperado tour, which kicks off on April 5 and continue for most of 2024.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)