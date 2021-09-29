Scotty McCreery Reaches Fourth No. 1 with “You Time”

Following the release of his fifth album Same Truck, Scotty McCreery has earned his fourth consecutive No. 1 hit with lead single “You Time.”

Co-written with producers Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis, “You Time” follows McCreery’s previous No. 1 hits, “Five More Minutes,” “This is It,” and “In Between,” off his 2018 release Seasons Change.

“This song, like so many of my songs, was inspired by my wife Gabi as well as my desire to spend more time with her in the midst of our busy careers,” says McCreery of his fourth hit.

McCreery, who won season 10 of American Idol in 2011, has had all four of his previous albums debut at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart and earned one double platinum, four platinum, and two Gold singles.

Leading up the next single from the album, “Damn Strait,” throughout Same Truck, produced by Rogers, Eshuis, and Derek Wells, the team who produced Seasons Change, McCreery reflects on the last decade of his career and life with wife Gabi and their dog Moose.

“Thanks to country radio, my co-writers Frank and Aaron, to the Triple Tigers Records promotion team and Triple 8 Management, and as always, to my fans,” says McCreery of this new milestone. “I have missed you during this past year while the world did stop spinning, and I’m glad to be back out on the road to see you.”