Jason Aldean Shares New Music Video for “Let Your Boys Be Country”

Last night, Jason Aldean released the official music video for his single “Let Your Boys Be Country.” The video features snapshots of young men enjoying rural life to the fullest.

Aldean originally released “Let Your Boys Be Country” in August. It followed the controversial “Try That in a Small Town” which dropped in May. He shared the song and announced his latest album, Highway Desperado at the same time. The album dropped last Friday, November 3. Now, the “Big Green Tractor” singer has released a video to accompany the second single from the project.

Aldean shared a little about the song when he released it. “My new song ‘Let Your Boys Be Country’ is about letting your kids be kids, especially your little boys. Let ‘em get dirty, play in the mud, go out into the woods, all those kinda things,” he tweeted.

The song celebrates the idea of growing up in a small, rural town and enjoying all the trappings of being a “country boy.” Lines like Let everything inside these county lines be his whole world. / You want him to grow up to be someone he’s damn proud to be/ Mamas, let your boys be country nail the mindset of the song.

The video shows boys of different ages enjoying country life. Some scenes show little ones who look to be a few years shy of being school-aged dressed in full cowboy gear playing in the dirt. Others show teenagers hunting together. Those teens can also be seen sitting around bonfires with “small-town girls.”

Highway Desperado marked a significant change for the Georgia native. It was the first album since the 2009 album Wide Open to feature songs co-written by the singer. Before his latest album, Aldean only co-wrote four songs out of 10 studio albums. He has writing credits on “Keep the Girl,” “Even If I Wanted To,” “You’re the Love I Wanna Be In,” and “She Loved Me.”

The latest album features three songs co-penned by Aldean. He has writing credits on “Hungover in a Hotel,” “Breakup Breakdown,” and “Highway Desperado.”

Allison Veltz Cruz, Jaron Boyer, and Micah Wilshire co-wrote “Let Your Boys Be Country.”

