Jason Kelce Hoists Up Young Taylor Swift Fan So She Can Greet Her Idol at Chiefs-Bills Game

Jason Kelce created the memory of a lifetime for one young Taylor Swift fan at Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills game. He volunteered to carry the girl from the stands to the window of their box so she could wave to Swift sitting inside.

Kelce took a break from cheering shirtless in the cold to help a young girl see her idol, and the moment was captured and posted on social media. In the video, Kelce hoists the girl into his arms and holds her up to the window. She holds up her sign for Swift to read, then waves to her. Swift is off camera and can’t be seen, but it’s reasonable to assume she waved back.

Jason Kelce Gives Young Bills Fan a Boost So She Can See Taylor Swift

While the young T-Swift fan was dressed in Buffalo Bills colors, Kelce didn’t discriminate, giving her a boost all the same. The surrounding fans cheered in approval at Kelce’s kind gesture. “You’re the best, Kelce!” a Bills fan can be heard yelling in the background, adding, “Kelce, come play for us!”

Kelce took off his shirt in the second quarter to celebrate his brother Travis’ touchdown, despite the freezing conditions. Brittany Mahomes joined Taylor Swift in the box, as well as the Kelce brother’s parents and Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected on touchdowns a few times, which sent the box into a celebratory tailspin.

After the game—which ended 27-24 in favor of the Chiefs—Travis Kelce’s teammate Jody Fortson celebrated by singing to one of Taylor Swift songs. On his way home from the game, Fortson posted a video of himself on Instagram blasting Swift’s 2014 song “Bad Blood” and singing along. Travis, for his part, celebrated with Swift herself, opting to join his girlfriend in the box with his family and friends.

Swift has been great publicity for football games, bringing in viewers and drawing huge crowds. Now with the playoffs underway, will she be more than another celebrity sighting, or is she Travis Kelce’s lucky charm? Whether or not Kelce plays better when Swift is at the games, the Chiefs and the NFL seem to appreciate her being there all the same.