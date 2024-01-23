Watch Sainted Give Majestic Performance of “Purple Rain” on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’

You can’t say that Sainted didn’t bring out all of the stops for their AGT: Fantasy League performance. The trap choir channeled the gospel with a performance of Prince’s “Purple Rain” that can only be described as biblical.

Wearing all white, the 25-member choir took the stage like they were preparing to give a Sunday service. The choir was singing from the book of Prince, with the late singer’s symbol also appearing on the floor of the stage.

Always the performer, Prince would have appreciated the cover. Sainted took the musician’s song and made it their own, offering a slower version with a gospel rendition that fit the power of 25 powerful pipes. “Purple Rain” released in 1984 and remains the crown jewel in Prince’s catalog.

The group brought the judges to their feet in awe. “We always ask people on this show to step it up and you just stepped it up beyond,” judge Howie Mandel said. Meanwhile, judge Simon Cowell said, “You said it was going to be good, and it wasn’t. It was incredible.”

The performance was so powerful that it had Cowell hitting the Golden Buzzer, sending the group to the semi-finals. Sainted hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and previously appeared on Season 18 of America’s Got Talent. They ended up semi-finalists that season, so it remains to be seen if they can bring it home this time.

“Now that we have the Golden Buzzer, we are out to win it all,” the group said of the accomplishment.

Sainted Struggled to Get “Purple Rain”

Cowell worked hard to get the rights for Sainted to perform “Purple Rain” on the show. It’s been 40 years since the film and album came out. However, it ultimately became a nail-biter on whether Prince’s estate would clear the song.

“We’ve got to get you the best song in the world, and it has to be ‘Purple Rain,’” Cowell said. Cowell stayed up until midnight the night before trying to get clearance. The group considered preparing two songs to perform. However, Prince’s estate cleared the song on the day of the performance.

In response to the song, fans felt that Prince would be honored. One person commented, “PRINCE is looking down honored by the respect y’all just displayed so beautifully to his song! I felt this one deep!”

Another commented, “OMG! One of the best cover of Purple Rain I’ve ever heard. It touched everything inside of me. Prince would’ve been proud.”

[Photo by America’s Got Talent/NBC]