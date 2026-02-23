‘The Voice’ Season 28 Winner Aiden Ross on Nearly Quitting Music and His Life Today

While fans are thrilled for a new season of The Voice to kick off tonight, not that long ago, Aiden Ross stood on the stage, hoping to hear Carson Daly call his name. That single moment changed the singer’s career. And what might shock some, it was only a few months ago. Winning season 28 in December, Ross is still processing his new career in the music industry and what the future holds for him. Navigating the sudden spotlight and pressure that comes with winning, the singer admitted he once thought about quitting music before feeling the regret of losing “everything.”

Although Ross never forgot that moment he won The Voice, he quickly found himself back at home. With opportunities pouring in, Ross returned to the stage to perform the national anthem during the NBA All-Star Weekend. While packed with basketball legends, icons, and greats, Ross proved his calmness under pressure. And his performance was met with roaring applause, further proving The Voice champion is more than ready for the next phase of his career.

But what does that next phase look like? Ross has released two singles since competing on The Voice. Well, technically one. The first, “Everything and More” hit streaming platforms shortly before his audition on the show aired. After winning the competition, he shared his second “Love Her Anyway” on January 1, 2026.

Kicking off the new year with new music, new goals, and new dreams, Ross still remembered the doubt that once silenced his voice.

Aiden Ross Nearly Became An Engineer Before ‘The Voice’

During the season finale, Ross covered ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All.” While the performance acted as a victory lap, he explained, “I did ‘Mamma Mia in high school my junior year… the song always spoke to me, the lyrics. That meant a lot to me, because being a senior in high school, knowing what I wanted to do, but being too scared to do it — the whole music thing — I threw in the towel. And I went to go be an engineer at A&M [University], which ended up being a great decision because I made incredible friends, learned a lot about myself. … But I never want to forget that feeling like I had lost everything.”

With Ross seeing an engineering career as a good life, it wasn’t the life for him. “I don’t think would be a bad life, but I don’t want to forget that feeling, because that reminds me of why I’m here and why I’m now pursuing what I love. And so, I wanted to share that with people and I wanted people to be able to relate to it, because everybody’s been a loser at some point. You can’t be a winner without losing at some point.”

Now, with a Voice title under his belt and new music already out in the world, Ross promised he was fully leaning into his music career, determined to make the most of the opportunity he once feared slipping away.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images)