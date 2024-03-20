Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, & More To Headline Country Calling Fest 2024: How To Get Tickets

The headliners and full lineup for Country Calling Fest 2024 have finally been announced! It looks like Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Eric Church, and Tyler Childers will be headlining the two-day festival in Ocean City, Maryland.

The overall lineup looks incredible as well, with performances from Riley Green, Clint Black, Martina McBride, Bailey Zimmerman, Brothers Osborne, Alana Springsteen, and more.

Country Calling Fest 2024 will launch on Friday, October 4 at the Ocean City Inlet and close on Saturday, October 5. Doors open at 12:00 pm and close at 11:00 pm for both days.

There are a couple of different ways to score tickets to Country Calling Fest. Festivalgoers can sign up for the presale event on the festival website on March 22 at 10L00 am ET. General on-sale will start an hour later if tickets remain on the festival website, Ticketmaster, or Stubhub.

When it comes to highly anticipated music festivals like this, we recommend going to Stubhub once general on-sale starts. Stubhub makes it easy to find last-minute tickets, even if the festival has already sold out.

Additional artists that will be performing at Country Calling Fest include Warren Zeiders, The Red Clay Strays, NeedToBreathe, Ingrid Andress, Ella Langley, Alexandra Kay, Hueston, and Jimmy Charles on Friday. Saturday’s lineup will also feature Dwight Yoakam, Tanya Tucker, Parmalee, Paul Cauthen, Priscilla Block, Nikki Lane, Dasha, and Drayton Farley.

Tickets aren’t going to last long for this major country music festival, so get your tickets ASAP.

Friday, October 4 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean City Inlet – Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and More

Saturday, October 5 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean City Inlet – Tyler Childers, Lainey Wilson, and More

