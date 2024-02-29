Grand Ole Opry Announces NextStage Class of 2024 Including Flatland Cavalry, Anne Wilson, Wyatt Flores, & More

The Grand Ole Opry is the place where country music past, present and future collide. Legions of country icons owe their careers to the world-famous show. Now, for the sixth year in a row, the Opry is lending a hand to the country artists of tomorrow with its NextStage program.

The Opry NextStage program has fostered the discovery of rising country music talent since its 2019 inception. Each year, the Opry announces a new class and invests in helping the up-and-comers build their careers through live performances and digital broadcasts.

Opry Entertainment Group and presenting sponsor Tecovas will support the NextStage class of 2024 through featured original content, performances, and promotion across brand platforms.

NextStage Class of 2024 Includes Anne Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, And More

This year’s NextStage group includes some already familiar faces. Anne Wilson released her breakthrough hit “My Jesus” in 2021. The song, inspired by personal tragedy, soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs and Christian Airplay charts. Wilson’s debut album of the same name scored a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

“It’s been so amazing to see that song impact so many people, it’s surreal for me…I just pray that people feel like they can deal with their grief a little bit easier and that they can find faith in these songs because that’s my end goal,” Wilson, 21, told American Songwriter in June 2023.

Another NextStage inductee, Flatland Cavalry, made their headlining debut at the iconic Ryman Auditorium earlier this month in front of a sold-out crowd. The Texas Panhandle sextet has released five albums since forming in 2015. They’ve toured with the likes of 2021 NextStage Alumna Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs.

“Our family is coming together with the Opry family,” guitarist Reid Dillon said in a video announcing the 2024 NextStage class. “So it’s a really good feeling.”

Since 2019, the NextStage program has featured chart-topping artists such as Parker McCollum, Jameson Rodgers, Nate Smith and Yola.

Featured image by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images