Jelly Roll Says He Probably Won’t Run During His First 5K, Reveals Strenuous Training Regimen

Country music sensation Jelly Roll is determined to complete his first 5K race this May.

Running, though? That’s a different story.

“I don’t know if ‘running’ is going to be the word, but I’m definitely going to get the 3.1 miles done — probably a brisk power walk,” the “Need a Favor” singer told People in an interview about his Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. “My goal is to be able to do a 15-minute mile.”

For that to happen, the Grammy nominee must “shave six minutes” off his current 21-minute pace over the next three months. Although the recent GRAMMYs may have temporarily derailed his fitness regime, Jelly Roll says he has mostly been consistent with his daily walks since accepting the 5K challenge in January.

“It’s going really good, man,” the “Save Me” artist told People. “This is the first week in six weeks I haven’t got my miles in just because the GRAMMYs week’s been so rough, but I have been getting in the sauna.”

Focusing On His Health

Completing the 5K will be a major milestone in Jelly Roll’s fitness journey. The rapper-turned-country star, whose real name is Jason DeFord, vowed in 2023 to re-focus on his health.

In a raw Instagram post from 2018, Jelly admitted that in 2015, he tipped the scales at more than 500 lbs. Since the office scale only reached 500, the doctor suggested Jelly visit a meat processor or truck stop to learn his true weight.

“It was one of the most embarrassing days of my life,” the artist wrote.

Jelly Roll kicked off his weight loss journey in 2016, shedding more than 200 lbs. Although his weight has fluctuated since then, Jelly re-committed to his physical health in 2023. The singer reportedly dropped 23 lbs. during his summer 2023 tour, working with a trainer and exercising with wife Bunnie Xo.

.@JellyRoll615 might look a lot different by the end of 2023.



“I’m going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health,” he says.https://t.co/L1XOExCxk4 pic.twitter.com/l55Fbx7VxM — Everything Nash (@EveryNashThing) January 1, 2023

“As long as I’m training for this thing, I’m just shedding weight,” the artist told People. “I’ve been eating crazy good, so I’m excited.”

