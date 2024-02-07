‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Breaks Social Media Silence With Huge News

Back in 2021, Chayce Beckham landed a spot on American Idol. Although not knowing it at the time, that moment changed his life as he went on to win season 19. Beating singers like Willie Spence, Beckham didn’t just win American Idol, he became the first winner to premiere an original song “23” that hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart. While the singer released an EP Doin’ It Right back in April 2022, he has somewhat fallen silent over the last few months. With fans wondering where the star was, he recently returned with some big news.

Sharing an update on his personal and professional life, Beckham wrote on Twitter, “I know I haven’t been on socials and posting regularly, and honestly it’s been the most refreshing thing to kind of put this stuff in my back pocket and not think about it, but we have a new album coming out and a huge tour to announce, so I’ll be back on here posting regularly soon.”

While calling his break from the spotlight a “refreshing thing” in his life, Beckham thankfully dropped an update about his new album coming out. And to make it even better, he is apparently gearing up for a tour. With fans excited about what the year has in store for him, he concluded his tweet with, “Thank you all for your constant love and for following my journey. I couldn’t do it without you. I love you all oh so much.”

Chayce Beckham Shares “This Ol’ Rodeo”

Although not giving away which songs will make it on the album, in December he released “This Ol’ Rodeo.” Finding inspiration from a friend, the singer dedicated the song to those “cowboys and cowgirls” out there. “‘This Ol’ Rodeo’ is a song I’m excited to have out. It’s inspired by a close friend of mine. This one’s for all the cowboys and cowgirls out there, literally and figuratively. This song is about taking on something that might be a little bit wilder than you, trying to hang on, and loving it through the wins and losses whether it loves you back or not.”

My thoughts and prayers are with Toby’s family, Toby was someone I have truly looked up to and was always inspired by his music, his words, his passion for patriotism. An absolute legend who will never be forgotten. There will never be another one like Toby Keith. pic.twitter.com/8G8qpk1BHV — Chayce Beckham (@ChayceBeckham) February 6, 2024

Besides tours and album announcements, Beckham also took a moment to honor the late Toby Keith. He wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Toby’s family, Toby was someone I have truly looked up to and was always inspired by his music, his words, his passion for patriotism. An absolute legend who will never be forgotten. There will never be another one like Toby Keith.”

