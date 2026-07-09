Jelly Roll Was Once Gifted a Truck by a Fellow Artist During a Challenging Time

Jelly Roll has a good friend in Yelawolf. During an appearance on Taste of Country Nights, the rapper revealed how he once helped Jelly out during a challenging time.

“I took him on tour with me a few times, and let him open some random shows as well,” Yelawolf said. “He pulled up [to the show] in a Crown Vic, an old cop car, still with the spotlight on it with no license plate, no license, ridin’ dirty.”

Videos by American Songwriter

At the time, Jelly “was down bad,” according to Yelawolf. As such, the rapper decided to take action.

“I gave him a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado when I was on tour so he could run his family around for Christmas,” Yelawolf said. “That’s my dog. He’s been family for a long time.”

Though pair grew up near each other in Tennessee, they didn’t meet until later, when Shooter Jennings introduced them at an Atlanta studio. After that, they “just became fast friends,” Yelawolf said.

In addition to a personal friendship, the pair decided to work together professionally too. In fact, Yelawolf was the one who “recorded Jelly’s first singer/songwriter song,” which likely “sparked” his genre move.

“Something clicked in Jelly, obviously, and he rolled the dice and it worked,” Yelawolf said. “It’s been mind-blowing watching his growth and stardom. He deserves everything he’s got.”

Jelly Roll Is on Tour

What Jelly Roll has got is a wildly successfully career in country music. Currently, he’s on his Little Ass Shed Tour, which kicked off May 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jelly has been playing shows nonstop since then, with the last concert of the trek scheduled for July 22 in Walla Walla, Washington.

At the same time, Jelly is supporting Post Malone on his Big Ass Stadium Tour. The guys have shows on the calendar through July 28, when they’ll play a concert in Salt Lake City, Utah.

After that, Jelly has one more show for 2026. He’s slated to play in Colorado Springs at Y96.9 Y-Fest Presents Jelly Roll with Justin Moore and Special Guest Ashley Cooke.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.