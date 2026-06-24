Jelly Roll Pauses Concert To Address Fan: “Make Sure She Never Buys a Ticket Again”

While Jelly Roll isn’t new to the power of the internet, the singer recently watched his entire personal life play out over headlines. With reports circulating that the singer and his wife, Bunnie Xo, were divorcing, the internet went crazy with rumors, theories, and speculation. Thankfully, both Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll set the record straight about their relationship. And although navigating a new chapter in his life, Jelly Roll recently proved that his heart is bigger than ever when noticing a dedicated fan.

With thousands of fans packing an arena to see Jelly Roll perform, it can be almost impossible for the singer to notice every fan. But not every fan comes to five concerts in a single tour. Sharing the video of Jelly Roll addressing the fan, the singer insisted, “This lady right here. Make sure she never buys a ticket to a show again. This is like the sixth show I’ve seen her at. You will never buy another ticket to my concert ever. We will take care of that tonight. This is like the fifth time I’ve seen you on this tour. Thank you. This is so awesome.”

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john mayer you want to give me lifetime tickets… john mayer you want to give me lifetime tickets so bad… pic.twitter.com/VCf6EZ7VK1 — michaela | hanging on to jmst with 2 paperclips (@mayermeaway) June 23, 2026

Although Jelly Roll watched his stardom reach new levels over the last few years, seeing how dedicated his fans were reminded him that none of it would be possible without them. And when given the chance to thank one superfan in person, he promised, “I’m going to have to change the setlist just for you if you keep coming back. God Lee, I’m going to have to play you something different.”

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Dedicates Rarely Performed Song to Make-A-Wish Fan]

Jelly Roll Will Always Love Bunnie Xo

Throughout 2026, Jelly Roll traveled the country with his Little A** Shed Tour. Although he supported Post Malone on his Big A** Stadium Tour, the country star found time to take the stage in Florida, South Carolina, New York, and Alabama.

It was during the tour that Jelly Roll broke his silence on his divorce. No matter what the headlines read, he declared, “Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody.”

Silencing all the rumors and speculation, Jelly Roll made it clear that he and Bunnie Xo still have nothing but love and respect for one another. “Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that.”

The future might look different for the former couple, but one thing hasn’t changed – their love for the fans. Whether honoring a devoted fan or helping a person in need, Jelly Roll showed the authenticity that made fans connect with him in the first place.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)