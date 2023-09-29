P!nk and Chris Stapleton’s “Just Say I’m Sorry” Named Crossover Song of 2023 at People’s Choice Country Awards

Pop hitmaker P!nk and country star Chris Stapleton‘s 2023 collaboration “Just Say I’m Sorry” earned the trophy for Crossover Song of 2023 at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. Both artists are currently out on the road and weren’t able to accept the award in person during the televised ceremony held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Thursday night (September 28).

The duo edged out an eclectic mix of nominees in the category, which included Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers‘ “Dawns,” Anne-Marie and Shania Twain‘s “Unhealthy,” Jessie Murph and Maren Morris‘s “Texas,” Dolly Parton and Bebe Rexha’s “Seasons,” Charlie Puth and Dan + Shay’s “That’s Not How This Works,” and “Wasted,” featuring Diplo, Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel.

“Just Say I’m Sorry” is the final track from P!nk’s latest album, TRUSTFALL, which dropped on February 17. The edgy, genre-spanning singer/songwriter, whose real name is Alecia Moore, has forged a creative bond with Stapleton over the years. In 2019, they released their first collaboration together, “Love Me Anyway,” which became a crossover success, appearing on Billboard‘s Country Airplay and Adult Top 40 chart.

Stapleton was also nominated in the Concert Tour of 2023 category for his ongoing All-American Road Show Tour alongside Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Shania Twain, and Zach Bryan. Wallen won that award for his record-breaking One Night at a Time Tour and Album of 2023 for One Thing at a Time.

Stapleton will wrap up the fall leg of his All-American Road Show Tour next month, with stops scheduled in Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, and Texas in the coming weeks. You can find a complete list of his upcoming concert dates by visiting Chris Stapleton’s official website.

