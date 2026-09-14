Jennifer Nettles Remembers 9/11 Victims With Emotional Vince Gill Classic

On Friday, Americans all around the country took a moment to remember the thousands of lives lost on September 11. It was back in 2001 when a group of terrorists hijacked two commercial airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center. Marking the 25th anniversary of that horrific day, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles had the massive honor of highlighting those no longer here. Although Nettles has spent over three decades in country music, the weight of 9/11 stretched far beyond any stage or award. And that’s why she turned to Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” to help honor their memory.

With countless cities holding tributes, Nettles was in the heart of New York. Only a short distance from where the initial attacks occurred, the crowd sat in silence as Nettles powered through the classic hit. There was no need for an elaborate stage or massive production. Instead, Nettles needed nothing more than a mic and a little help.

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The result was a performance that carried far more weight than any concert. Standing near the place where so many lives changed forever, Nettles helped make sure their memories remained bright as ever. And with the video gaining over 1.2 million views, fans considered it one of the best tributes in recent years. “A perfect tribute to all the lives lost.”

[RELATED: The 3 Best Songs Vince Gill Wrote for Other Artists (That He Should Have Kept for Himself)]

Jennifer Nettles Asked Vince Gill For Permission

Besides her performance, Nettles shared a video of her preparing to take the stage. Showing just how emotional and important the performance was, the singer wrote in the caption, “It is always hard to sing within the presence of, and while holding, such emotion. So many sad hearts in front of you. Emotion ‘catches in your throat’ as they say. The voice is sacredly situated between the head and the heart.”

While hard, Nettles knew it was a privilege to remember the victims of 9/11. “And that is precisely why, even though it may be hard, we must sing through the sadness. It was my honor to try and offer comfort and connection to these precious people. This was the song we sang today.”

As for Gill, Nettles offered her thanks to the songwriter for writing what she called one of the most “amazing modern hymns.” And if covering the classic was enough, she insisted that Gill gave his blessing when she wanted to perform it.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC))