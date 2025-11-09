Joe Cocker Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame With Epic Performance from Teddy Swims, Bryan Adams, Cyndi Lauper, and More

Joe Cocker had an all-star welcome into he Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. At the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 8 some big names honored the late Cocker, who died in 2014, with an unforgettable performance.

Tedeschi Trucks Band got things started by singing Cocker’s 1970 track, “The Letter,” a performance that Nathaniel Rateliff eventually joined in on.

Teddy Swims took over from there, delivering a memorable rendition of “Feelin’ Alright,” the Traffic song that Cocker made famous in 1969.

The tribute performance, which closed out the 2025 ceremony, concluded with “With a Little Help From My Friends.” Cocker famously reimagined The Beatles track in 1969, and made the tune his signature song.

For the Hall of Fame ceremony, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Rateliff, Swims, Bryan Adams, Cyndi Lauper and The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson all lent their voices to the performance.

What to Know About the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In addition to Cocker, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Fame in the performer category this year.

On hand to honor this year’s inductees were artists including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Doja Cat. Tyler, The Creator, Janelle Monae, Elton John, Chappell Roan, Avril Lavigne, and Taylor Momsen also performed at the ceremony.

A memorable moment of the night came when John took the stage to pay tribute to Hall of Fame member Brian Wilson, who died in June. John spoke fondly about his late pal, calling him his “idol.”

“He was the one who influenced me more than anybody else when it came to writing songs on the piano,” John said. “… We loved each other. I can’t think of anyone else who I’d rather pay tribute to than to Brian Wilson and his family with this beautiful song.”

John, who previously inducted The Beach Boys into the Hall of Fame in 1988, proceeded to perform The Beach Boys’ 1966 hit “God Only Knows.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic