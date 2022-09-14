John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow’ Deluxe Reissue, Shares New Unheard Tracks

Legendary heartland songwriter John Mellencamp has announced the forthcoming deluxe reissue of his popular 1985 album, Scarecrow.

The new deluxe album is set to drop on November 4 as a box set, including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs, and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.

And to celebrate the news, Mellencamp has unveiled a previously unreleased version of his song, “Small Town,” which you can check out below, along with a revamped 2022 edition and an acoustic offering.

Fans can pre-order the new reissue HERE.

Mellencamp released Scarecrow, his eighth studio album, in 1985 and it remains one of his most beloved. It includes chart-topping hits, “R.O.C.K In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)” “Lonely Ol’ Night” and “Small Town,” and reached No. 2 on the U.S. chart.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer released his latest studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, in January 2022.

American Songwriter spoke with Mellencamp earlier this year where he shared that the songs he writes are sent to him. “I’m just a conduit,” he says, “for whatever message is being sent to me.”

Added the artist, “You have to be open to the gods, or whatever it is that sends songwriters songs. I did not sit down and think, ‘I want to write a song called, “I Always Lie To Strangers,”’ but I was sitting there and all of a sudden there was a voice in my head that said, ‘John you should write these words down.’”

Check out the new tracks and the tracklist for the box set below.

John Mellencamp—Scarecrow Deluxe

CD1

1. Rain On The Scarecrow

2. Grandma’s Theme

3. Small Town

4. Minutes To Memories

5. Lonely Ol’ Night

6. The Face Of The Nation

7. Justice And Independence ‘85

8. Between A Laugh And A Tear

9. Rumbleseat

10. You’ve Got To Stand For Somethin’

11. R.O.C.K. IN THE U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)

12. The Kind Of Fella I Am

13. Small Town (Acoustic Version)

CD2

1. Under The Boardwalk

2. Lonely Ol’ Night (Rough Mix)

3. Between A Laugh And A Tear (Writer’s Demo)

4. Carolina Shag

5. Cold Sweat

6. Rumbleseat (Writer’s Demo)

7. Smart Guys

8. R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock) (Rough Mix)

9. Minutes To Memories (Rough Mix)

10. Shama Lama Ding Dong

11. Small Town (Writer’s Demo)

Main photo by Marc Hauser / Sacks & Co; Inset photos courtesy John Mellencamp