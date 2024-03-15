John Fogerty Celebration Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets

Legendary singer-songwriter John Fogerty has just announced new dates for his Celebration Tour. For this leg, the Grammy Award winner will be joined by George Thorogood and Hearty Har, making for an unforgettable concert experience.

Fogerty is playing less than 20 dates for his latest tour leg so if you’re a fan of the powerful “Fortunate Son” singer, we suggest buying tickets quickly. He’ll begin his latest tour in Simpsonville, South Carolina at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in June before wrapping up in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Utah State Fair in September.

If you want to see John Fogerty live on his latest tour, tickets are available now. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

John Fogerty has one of the most storied careers in music. He’s written several memorable number-one hit songs that almost anyone can sing along to. Some of his most famous works include “Bad Moon Rising,” “Proud Mary,” and everyone’s favorite “Rockin’ All Over The World”.

George Thorogood and Hearty Har are two wonderful supporting acts as well. George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone” and “I Drink Alone” coupled with Hearty Har’s “Scream and Shout” and “Can’t Keep Waiting” might have fans losing their voices before John Fogerty even touches the stage.

John Fogerty's Celebration Tour continues this summer with two solid supporting acts in tow.

06/02 – Simpsonville, South Carolina – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

06/04 – Charleston, South Carolina – Credit One Stadium

06/05 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Red Hat Amphitheater

06/07 – Camden, New Jersey – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/08 – Scranton, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

06/09 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live

06/11 – Canandaigua, New York – Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

06/12 – Saratoga Springs, New York – Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

06/14 – Bethel, New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/15 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

06/16 – Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun

06/19 – Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/20 – Lenox, Massachusetts – Tanglewood Music Center

07/12 – Weert, Netherlands – Bospop Festival 2024

07/13 – Zottegem, Belgium – Rock Zottegem 2024

07/16 – Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival

07/18 – Saint Julien en Genevois, France – Guitar en Scène

07/19 – Callalla de Palafrugell – Cap Roig Festival

08/26 – Morrison, Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/11 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Utah State Fair

FAQs

When do tickets for the John Fogerty’s Celebration Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of John Fogerty’s shows for his Celebration Tour are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the John Fogerty 2024 Summer Celebration Tour?

You can buy official tickets to John Fogerty's latest leg of the Celebration Tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the John Fogerty Celebration Tour?

No, there aren't any presale codes or early access opportunities for the John Fogerty Celebration Tour as all tickets for his tour are on sale now.

How much do John Fogerty tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 8 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the John Fogerty Celebration Tour?

It doesn’t look like John Fogerty is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of John Fogerty’s latest shows for his 2024 tour run, he may add another leg to his tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the John Fogerty Celebration Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest John Fogerty tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, John Fogerty merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for John Fogerty?

John Fogerty will be joined by George Thorogood and his sons’ band Hearty Har for the summer portion of the celebration tour.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through authorized vendors.

