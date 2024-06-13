John Fogerty Thanks Roger Daltrey for Singing One of His CCR Songs in Concert, Teases Possible Onstage Collaboration

At the first show of Roger Daltrey’s 2024 North American solo tour, The Who’s frontman sang a version of the 1970 Creedence Clearwater Revival classic “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” in honor of his friend John Fogerty. Fogerty clearly appreciated Daltrey’s tribute, responding by posting a message thanking his fellow rock legend on his social media pages.

Before Daltrey sang the tune, he mentioned that Fogerty had recently reacquired the publishing rights to the songs he’d written for CCR, a situation that had been a great source of anger and frustration for John for many years.

“Thank you to my friend Roger Daltrey for celebrating with me!” Fogerty wrote in his post. “Can’t wait for us to jump on stage together sometime soon.” Accompanying the note was a video clip featuring segments of Daltrey’s onstage comments and his performance.

Daltrey’s first performance of “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” took place near the end of his June 10 show in Glendale, Pennsylvania.

While introducing the song, Roger also noted that Fogerty didn’t play CCR songs in concert for many years because of his frustration over the publishing situation. He also called Fogerty “a really good friend” and “a truly wonderful guy,” adding, “If you ever get to see John Fogerty, he’s the real deal. … He’s fabulous.”

According to Setlist.fm, Daltrey also sang “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” at the second show of his tour, on June 12 in Vienna, Virginia.

About Fogerty and Daltrey Possibly Hitting the Stage Together Soon

Regarding Fogerty’s note about hoping that he and Daltrey can “jump on stage together sometime soon,” both artists currently are touring in the northeastern U.S. Fogerty’s current leg wraps up on June 20 with a concert at Tanglewood, Massachusetts. Daltrey is playing the same venue on June 22, so if John decides to stay in the area, fans could be treated to a cool onstage collab.

More About Fogerty’s and Daltrey’s Tour Plans

As previously reported, Fogerty launched a U.S. leg of Celebration Tour, featuring George Thorogood and the Destroyers as his support act, on June 2. His next show takes place on June 14 in Bethel, New York.

After the trek’s current leg wraps up, Fogerty will play a series of European gigs in July. John then will kick off another series of North American concerts with Thorogood and the Destroyers that will run from early August to early September.

Daltrey’s North American solo tour is plotted out through a June 29 show at the Ravinia Festival near Chicago. His next concert also will on June 14, in Niagara Falls, Canada.

Tickets for Fogerty’s tour dates and Daltrey’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

