“Rain” O’er Me? Watch The Who’s Roger Daltrey Sing a Classic CCR Song at His Solo Tour Kickoff Show

I want to know, have you ever seen The Who’s Roger Daltrey sing a classic song by Creedence Clearwater Revival? Well, if you’d attended the first show of Daltrey’s 2024 North American solo tour on Monday, June 8, you would have.

Near the end of the rock legend’s show at the Keswick Theatre in Glendale, Pennsylvania, Daltrey performed CCR’s 1970 hit “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

In introducing the song, the 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer talked a bit about CCR frontman John Fogerty and how much of a fan he is of the singer/songwriter’s work.

“[A] really good friend of mine had his publishing stolen 50 years ago by his manager, and didn’t sing his songs for all that time, 50 years, until he got his publishing back,” Daltrey noted, somewhat inaccurately. “And now he’s out on the road. I’ve been a fan ever since he started his band, a guy called John Fogerty. So right now, we’ll do a John Fogerty song … so he can earn some dosh [money] off the songs he wrote. Wonderful, wonderful songs.”

Roger continued, “A truly wonderful guy. If you ever get to see John Fogerty, he’s the real deal. … He’s fabulous. I’m sure you’ll all know this song. I’ll do it just for the hell of it. Give John the money.”

Daltrey then crooned a heartfelt rendition of “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” with the audience joining in throughout the performance. It was the first time Roger had ever sung the CCR tune in concert.

Clarifying Daltrey’s Remarks About Fogerty

Just to clarify Daltrey’s comments about Fogerty, while John did stop performing CCR songs for many years after the band’s 1972 breakup, he’s regularly played tunes he wrote for the group at his solo shows since 1997.

More About Daltrey’s Tour Kickoff Show

Daltrey played a total of 16 songs at the concert in Glendale. He began the show with a version of his Who bandmate Pete Townshend’s 1980 solo hit “Let My Love Open the Door” and included a couple of other select covers in the set as well.

Daltrey also sang six classic Who songs, while the rest of the show featured selections from throughout his own solo career.

He also took time to answer a few questions submitted by audience members at different points in the show. One fan asked Daltrey who his favorite rock ‘n’ roll band was.

“There’s only one great rock ‘n’ roll band, that’s The Rolling Stones,” Roger declared, as seen in fan-shot video. He then noted that The Who used to open shows for The Stones in the early days, and explained that he learned, “No one was gonna out-front Mick Jagger. They were fantastic in those days, and they still are.”

Daltrey’s Backing Band

The singer’s backing group features several current and former members of The Who’s touring band, including guitarist Simon Townshend, violinist Katy Jacoby, backing singer/mandolin player Billy Nicholls, and percussionist Jody Linscott.

Rounding out the band are guitarist Doug Boyle, bassist John Hogg, harmonica player Steve “West” Weston, keyboardist Geraint Watkins, and drummer Scott Devours.

Daltrey’s North American solo tour continues on Wednesday, June 12, with a show at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia. The trek is mapped out through a June 29 gig in at the Ravinia Festival near Chicago. KT Tunstall is opening most of the concerts.

Tickets for Daltrey’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

