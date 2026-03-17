How to Vote for Your Favorite ‘American Idol’ Contestants of Season 24—Including One All-New Method

It’s finally America’s turn to weigh on who will be the next American Idol. On the March 16th episode of the competition series, the first half of the Top 20 contestants performed.

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With some help from advisors Keke Palmer and Brad Paisley, all 10 contestants gave show stopping performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood have had all the power thus far in the competition, but now it’s in America’s hands.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced that, this season, there are three ways to cast your vote. Like in seasons past, viewers can submit their votes via text message and on the American Idol website.

Additionally, Seacrest revealed that the American Idol app is a thing of the past. Instead, viewers can now vote on social media. To do so, fans need to navigate to Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, find the pinned post, and comment the first name of the artist they want to support.

Viewers at home can cast 10 votes per artist per method, which adds up to 50 possible votes for their favorite artist. Voting will be open until 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 17.

Keep reading to be reminded of the 10 artists who are vying for America’s vote this week, and to see text to vote information for every person.

American Idol‘s Top 20 Performances (Part 1)

Makiyah – “Bang Bang” by Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj

Text 1 to 21523 to vote for Makiyah.

Jake Thistle – “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News

Text 2 to 21523 to vote for Jake.

Genevieve Heyward – “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan

Text 3 to 21523 to vote for Genevieve.

Daniel Stallworth – “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie

Text 4 to 21523 to vote for Daniel.

Kyndal – “Call Your Mom” by Noah Kahan

Text 5 to 21523 to vote for Kyndal.

Kutter Bradley – “It’s Not Over” by Daughtry

Text 6 to 21523 to vote for Kutter.

Jesse Findling – “You Found Me” by The Fray

Text 7 to 21523 to vote for Jesse.

Hannah Harper – “Ain’t No Grave” by Bethel Music and Molly Skaggs

Text 8 to 21523 to vote for Hannah.

Braden Rumfelt – “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna

Text 9 to 21523 to vote for Braden.

Brooks – “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn

Text 10 to 21523 to vote for Brooks.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless