John Lennon’s Son Sets the Record Straight on Decades-Old Rumors Involving His Brother Julian

For Sean Ono Lennon and his half-brother, Julian Lennon, the legacy of their father, John Lennon, has been surrounded by controversy. Although a member of the Beatles, Lennon’s talents went far beyond the iconic group as he explored a solo career. He also got the chance to collaborate with stars like Elton John and David Bowie. Sadly, Lennon’s life was stolen when he was murdered in December 1980 at 40. With Sean carrying on his father’s memory and legacy, he recently lashed out at claims that Lennon’s inheritance was divided unfairly.

In the past, families have publicly fought over the inheritance of a loved one. And when speaking about the Lennon estate, it would make sense that the brothers would fight over a net worth of $200 million. But that wasn’t the case for Julian and Sean. Instead, they viewed themselves as equals.

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Had a great bday with my brother…@JulianLennon pic.twitter.com/Gc2CFgERGu — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 11, 2026

Over the weekend, an individual commented on Twitter that the brothers were vastly different in Lennon’s eyes. “One guy inherited most of the estate, the other largely cut out and forced to engaged in decades-long litigation in pursuit of a comparatively small share of it. Unbearably painful and enraging for the one, surely pretty darn awkward for the other. That they remain friends (and largely always were) is testimony to the redemptive power of being a chill dude with broad implications for the wider world.”

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John Lennon Had No Favorites When It Came To Inheritance

While just the opinion of a fan, it caught the attention of Sean. Hoping to set the record straight about what exactly happened to Lennon’s net worth, he wrote, “Julian and I inherited the same amount from our dada. Our trusts were equal. Although he was slightly more, but negligibly so.”

Julian and I inherited the same amount from our dad. Our trusts were equal. Although his was slightly more, but negligibly so. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 12, 2026

Although Sean and Julian had separate mothers, they cherished the connection they had through their father. For Sean, he was the son of Lennon and Yoko Ono. As for Julian, he was the eldest from Lennon’s previous marriage to Cynthia Lennon. While only half-brothers, Julian and Sean remained present in each other’s lives.

With Sean and Julian following in their father’s footsteps, both understood what came with carrying the Lennon name. While fans might continue debating their father’s fortune, Sean appeared far more interested in protecting the relationship he shared with his brother.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)