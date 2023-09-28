John Moreland Previews New Live Album with “Dim Little Light”

Celebrated singer/songwriter John Moreland is readying a new LP that captures the magic of his intimate live performances. Set for release on November 10, John Moreland: Live at Third Man Records features nine tracks recorded during a 2022 set in Nashville.

The Oklahoma native’s performance from the Blue Room, a music venue inside the Third Man Records complex, will be available on vinyl and all streaming platforms.

“It was cold, I was tired, the room was blue, the crowd was lovely,” Moreland reflects on the performance in a statement.

Moreland is giving fans a first listen to his upcoming live release by sharing the recording of “Dim Little Light,” a track from his 2022 record Birds on the Ceiling. The 38-year-old seasoned songsmith is known for his distinctive voice and gripping lyricism, spotlighted on breakout albums In the Throes and High on Tulsa Heat, which helped elevate him outside the regional Red Dirt country music scene.

If you are itching to experience Moreland’s music live for yourself, you have a handful of chances to catch him live before the end of the year. He’ll take the stage at venues across Texas, stopping by Austin, Dallas, and Houston in November. You can find a complete list of upcoming tour stops and additional ticketing information by visiting John Moreland’s official website.

Live at Third Man Records Track List:

1. “Hang Me In the Tulsa County Stars”

2. “Dim Little Light”

3. “Blacklist”

4. “No Glory In Regret”

5. “In Times Between”

6. “Lies I Chose to Believe”

7. “When My Fever Breaks”

8. “3:59 AM”

9. “You Don’t Care for Me Enough to Cry”

Photo by Angelina Castillo, Courtesy of All Eyes Media