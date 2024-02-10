Tim McGraw Remembers “Great Artist” Toby Keith With Emotional “Live Like You Were Dying” Performance

After battling stomach cancer for nearly three years, Toby Keith sadly passed away on February 5 at 62 years old. Although many knew of his ongoing struggles, the country star remained positive throughout his treatment and even performed a string of sold-out shows in Las Vegas. Unknown to him and the audience, those shows would mark his last. With the icon passing, numerous celebrities and artists have taken a moment to remember the country legend. Recently Tim McGraw paused his show to remember his friend in a special way.

On Thursday, McGraw took to the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Orlando, Florida. With the room packed with fans, the singer decided to use the opportunity to honor Keith. During his tribute, the singer explained, “Toby and I got to know each other pretty well early in our career. We spent a lot of time hanging out on the bus, played some shows together … having to guard him in basketball. It wasn’t a lot of fun because he beat the s— out of you.”

Tim McGraw Plays Special Song For Toby Keith

Although a decent basketball player, McGraw added, “He was a really, really good guy, a great artist and I always respected how he did things his way and didn’t care what anybody thought. So bear with me if I don’t get through it, you guys help me out, but I want to dedicate this song to Toby and his family.” Besides taking a moment to remember his friend, McGraw also played the 2015 hit “Live Like You Were Dying.”

With the video gaining over 60,000 likes, fans loved the special moment from McGraw, writing, “You never fail to amaze me with the respect you show to others Tim. Thank You for honoring Toby, I’m glad you all were friends. RIP Toby.” Another person added, “Loved your tribute Tim!! Very respectful and honorable. This songs hits you different when you’ve lost someone to cancer…I just lost my mom. Thank you for being humble and kind.”

While passing away, Keith left behind a legacy that included 19 studio albums and over 40 million albums sold. Receiving the National Medal of Arts, the singer will also be remembered as a country icon who paved the way for numerous artists.

