Ben Jaffe, bassist for the Preservation Hall Jazz band and photographer/video director Danny Clinch have assembled a roster of acclaimed musicians for ‘Round Midnight Preserves, a free virtual streaming event this Saturday June 20 at 9 pm EST/ 8 pm CST, with proceeds benefiting the Preservation Hall Foundation.

The three-hour broadcast features unique, one-off musical performances and collaborations from Dave Grohl, Elvis Costello, Irma Thomas, Dave Matthews, Beck, Jon Batiste, Jim James, PJ Morton, Nathaniel Rateliff and more. The ‘Round Midnight Preserves began in 2012 following the annual New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Saturday’s broadcast culls from those performances.

Both Jaffe, the Hall’s Creative Director, and Clinch, who has photographed many of the performers, along with special guests, will offer commentary during the livestream.

New Orleans holds a special place in many musicians’ hearts, with its unique blend of Creole, jazz, blues and rock rhythms. Funds raised during the program will benefit the Preservation Hall Foundation and the sixty musicians who make up the Preservation Hall Musical Collective. The members of the Musical Collective serve as mentors, teaching artists and tradition bearers for locals.

Spotify is matching all donations to help us provide support and resources to the members of our Collective. Through its COVID-19 Music Relief initiative, Spotify has pledged to match up to $10 million in donations to its nonprofit partners around the world.

WHERE TO WATCH

YouTube

Facebook

Twitch.TV