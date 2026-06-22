Johnny Marr Is Auctioning the Guitars That Helped Shape Modern Rock

Solidifying his spot in music history thanks to the Smiths, Johnny Marr went far beyond the English rock band. Active for only a few years, the musician eventually collaborated with stars such as Talking Heads, Bryan Ferry, and Kirsty MacColl. He was even a member of Modest Mouse, the Cribs, and the Pretenders. While Marr continues to explore his passion for music, he recently announced he would auction off a large portion of his guitar collection. And when looking at the collection, it included instruments from the Smiths and Billie Eilish.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Marr accumulated an impressive guitar collection. Just a few years ago, the musician was working on his book, Marr’s Guitars, when he started to notice how much history his collection held. Although using the guitars as inspiration, Marr hated the idea of putting them back in storage. That’s when he had an idea.

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Not wanting the instruments to be left behind glass, Marr turned to the auction house, Christie’s, for help. Releasing an official statement about the upcoming auction, he said, “I have loved guitars for as long as I can remember, since the first one I got at the age of five. Each guitar I have acquired over the past 50 years or so has helped me evolve as a musician, bringing new songs, new sounds and techniques.”

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Johnny Marr Hopes Instruments Will Bring “Joy, Inspiration, And Fun”

With the instruments playing a part in Marr’s own career, he considered it a heartbreaking moment to say goodbye. “It’s bittersweet to be parting with these guitars but I want them to go to new homes and new people who will love them as much as I have. I hope they bring as much joy, inspiration and fun – and new songs – as they have given me.”

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Offering a sample of the guitars that will be available to purchase, the list included:

1982 Rickenbacker 330 Jetglo – Used on The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” and “What Difference Does It Make.” 1984 Green Burst Fender Telecaster – Played during The Smiths’ 1984 Top of the Pops appearance. 2017 Fender Johnny Marr Signature Jaguar – Used on Marr’s 2018 tour and Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die.” 1971 Martin D-28 12-String – Heard on “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out,” “Well I Wonder,” and “Cemetery Gates.” 1984 Cherry Gibson Les Paul Standard – Used on Meat Is Murder and later by New Order’s Bernard Sumner on “Regret.”

For those who might be interested in putting in a bid, the auction will be held in London on September 19, with experts suggesting the instruments will sell between $1,300 and $200,000.

Knowing not every fan can afford one of the prized guitars, Christie’s plans to showcase the collection this summer in New York and London. Proceeds from the auction will go to benefit several charities like The National Autistic Society and The Guide Dogs for the Blindness Association.

(Photo by Matthew Baker/WireImage)