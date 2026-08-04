Jelly Roll Reveals He Is Stepping Away From Touring To Heal: “My Last Show for a Year or Two”

While most singers tend to focus on a single tour, Jelly Roll challenged himself with two. Helming his own The Little A** Shed Tour, the country star also teamed up with Post Malone on the Big A** Stadium Tour. Together, the two traveled the world. Although enjoying his stardom, Jelly Roll recently announced that he was taking a break from the stage. With his last performance in 2026 behind him, it appeared that Jelly Roll won’t return for a year or two. That was unless a certain NFL team called him.

When entertaining fans at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Jelly Roll addressed the crowd, thanking them for their love and support over the last few years. “This has truly been a lifetime experience for me. And in a couple of nights, I go to Colorado Springs and do my last show for a year or two.”

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Not the news fans wanted to hear, Jelly Roll added an explanation behind his decision. “I’m fixing to take some time off and heal. Thank you for the opportunity.” That concert in Colorado Springs took place on July 30 at Weidner Field. But while fans will have to wait for his triumphant return, Jelly Roll had one goal in 2027.

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The Only Goal Jelly Roll Set For 2027

In 2027, the Tennessee Titans will host their first regular-season game at the new Nissan Stadium. Already booking events at the new stadium, the NFL also announced that Nashville would be hosting the Super Bowl in 2030.

Having a packed schedule for the next few years, Jelly Roll hoped to add his name to that list. “I shouldn’t say this… this will be my last Nashville show until 2027, y’all. Hear me out, though. This is why … because I need y’all’s help. I want to be the first act to play Nissan Stadium when it opens in the spring of 2027.”

Although not the only artist wanting to perform at the new Nissan Stadium, Jelly Roll made it clear that opening the venue would be a dream come true. And with his deep ties to Nashville and unwavering support for the Titans, that dream could become a reality. Only time will tell.

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)