Jon Bon Jovi Still Shocked About Richie Sambora’s Exit, Recalls Their Final Conversation Before Blindsiding Departure

Any band that spends enough time on the road or in the studio will eventually fall victim to growing pains. Over the decades, bands have become notorious for members fighting, arguing, and even leaving. Some disputes have become so massive that they led to the band even dismantling. And for Jon Bon Jovi, that moment came when musician Richie Sambora unexpectedly decided to quit Bon Jovi without any sort of notice. And while it has been years, it appears that Bon Jovi is still in shock over the guitarist’s decision.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Classic Rock, Bon Jovi took a trip back to 2013 when Sambora quietly stepped away from the band. He admitted, “It was a shock. Nobody anticipated it; no one saw it coming. I talked to him the day before – I remember it so well.” Sharing his last conversation with Sambora, Bon Jovi explained, “It was Easter Sunday… and I was driving through the Lincoln Tunnel as I was talking to him, because I was living in New York, and I was like: ‘Yeah, I’m feeling great; the album is gonna come in at Number One; see you up there.’”

That’s when Sambora had just one request according to Bon Jovi, “He said: ‘Can I stay home one more day?’ ‘Of course. You want to fly private tomorrow? Sure. Do it. I don’t care. See you up there.’ And then the next day the phone rings at three in the afternoon, and, you know… ‘I can’t go on.’”

[RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi Admits He Wasn’t a Fan of “Livin’ on a Prayer” When First Written]

Jon Bon Jovi Still Heartbroken Over Richie Sambora’s Sudden Exit

That moment changed the band as they turned to Phil X to fill his spot. Although a shock to the band, Sambora revealed his exit came from the band becoming stale. Pondering the guitarist’s words, Bon Jovi said, “I didn’t think so, and the collective, we didn’t think so. I personally thought that everything was going incredibly f**king well. And it was never brought up in the room, or in the writing, or in the recording, or during the first 20 shows of that tour.”

Although happening over a decade ago, Bon Jovi remains heartbroken over the entire ordeal. He insisted, “I’ve talked to him twice… I swear to Christ there was never a fight, nothing… He wasn’t kicked out, he quit.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)