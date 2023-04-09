Jonas Brothers Play Two New Songs on ‘SNL’ and Join Host Molly Shannon for Nostalgic Skit

On Saturday (April 8), the Jonas Brothers took the Saturday Night Live stage to perform two songs during the latest episode of the comedy sketch show.

The brothers performed two songs from their forthcoming LP, The Album—the recently released “Waffle House” and the debut “Walls,” which featured Jon Bellion. Both songs by the brothers, Joe, Nick, and Kevin, were backed by a choir

The Jonas Brothers also joined SNL host and former cast member Molly Shannon for a skit, bringing back a nostalgic character, which you can check out below. Shannon brought back her Sally O’Malley skit that featured the JoBros.

“Waffle House” marks the second single from the trio’s new album, following “Wings.” According to the band, their new LP is inspired by the sounds of the ’70s. The band’s new album is set to drop on May 12.

“‘Waffle House’ was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible,” said the Jonas Brothers about their latest single. “This song isn’t about a restaurant, it’s about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true.”

Coming up later this summer for the Jonas Brothers is a one-night-only event in Yankee Stadium in New York City for a concert on August 12. For that show, the trio recently announced, they will perform all five albums along with their upcoming sixth.

