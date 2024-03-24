Josh Homme Watches as Son Covers Classic Songs From Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath

Completely engrossed in the world of music, Josh Homme is more than a musician as he is also a singer, songwriter, and record producer. While known as the founder of the rock band Queens of the Stone Age, the artists also helped form the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures with Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones. Having performed with acts like the Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, and Royal Blood, the musician recently watched as his son, Ryder, covered hit songs from both Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.

Just a few weeks ago, Homme announced a benefit concert for his charity, The Sweet Stuff Foundation. The concert took place over one night at the Belasco Hall in Los Angeles. With fans in attendance, Homme seemed excited to watch his son perform with his band Vivant. Seeming to follow in his father’s footsteps, Ryder performed alongside his dad at another benefit show. But this time, Ryder took center stage as the band played Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” and “Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.”

With both being classic songs, fans praised the young band for their talent. Comments included, “superb guys vocal and instruments Led Zeppelin a courageous cover “ Another person added, “Look at little Homme go busting out some Bonham. He did very well!”

Josh Homme Shares His Love For Dave Grohl

Besides watching his son perform, Homme received an entire song written about him thanks to his friend Grohl. On March 20, Grohl revealed the new song, explaining, “When Josh asked me to come out and play tonight, I said, ‘Of course’. And then I spent a couple of days trying to figure out like, ‘What the f**k am I gonna play?’ I thought, ‘I’m gonna write a song about him and embarrass him in front of all of his friends’… by actually singing about how much I f**king love you, man. And I’ve never even sung it out loud.”

Sharing his thoughts on his friendship with Grohl, Homme insisted, “Dave has been one of the longest romances I’ve had that’s worked. He’s such a good guy, but I also love his dark side. I love mixing our watercolours together like that, just in conversation. We go to this place, that I won’t name, just to eat breakfast and waffles and talk about times.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)