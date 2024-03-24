Nelly Crashes Tim McGraw’s St. Louis Concert for Surprise Performance of “Over and Over”

Since breaking into the music industry during the 1990s, Tim McGraw used his time on the airwaves to release 16 studio albums, win countless awards, marry iconic singer Faith Hill, and star in numerous films. And while he was doing all that, he sold over 80 million albums worldwide and dominated the charts. While a legend in country music, the singer recently performed in St. Louis for his Standing Room Only Tour. Although fans attended the concert to see McGraw, the performer decided to take them on a trip to 2004 when he welcomed Nelly to the stage.

For any fan of McGraw, they know his work with Nelly on the 2004 hit song “Over and Over.” Originally on Nelly’s Suit album, the song gained high praise from fans as it landed No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the time. Wrapping Nelly up with a big hug, the pair went on to perform the classic song with the crowd loving every moment of it. Sharing numerous pictures on his Instagram page, McGraw captioned the post, “Gonna replay this moment over and over again…. Thanx @nelly for the big surprise in STL last night!!”

@lissanj7 Nelly making a surprise appearance at the Tim McGraw concert in St. Louis last night . 3-22-24 #Nelly 🎥 jtcanavera ♬ original sound – Lissanj

Tim McGraw Discusses The Songs He Loves To Sing

With some colorful wordplay, McGraw’s post received nearly 40,000 likes as fans loved the idea of the pair performing once again. Comments included, “What a great surprise! St Louis concert was great! Thank you!” Another comment read, “You guys have no idea the college memories you were part of for me.” And one person added, “Another amazing performance! And a guest appearance by Nelly was fire. My only other FAV person to watch you perform with is Faith!”

Having spent over three decades in country music, back in August 2023, McGraw discussed his shift in music and the songs he liked to produce. He told USA Today, “Throughout my career, my records have gravitated toward those kinds of songs. Stories about life. We all fail. We all have our terrible moments. And we’re going to have moments and we’re going to do the wrong thing, say the wrong thing, be politically incorrect from time to time. But all you can do is get up the next morning and try to do the next best thing. I’m always looking for songs that are life-affirming because they’re therapeutic to me and remind me of how much of a better person I need to be.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)