Travis Kelce Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s whirlwind romance has been the subject of speculation by fans, but the Kansas Chief player recently opened up about it. Kelce got deep, which means he shared his favorite Swift song.

Videos by American Songwriter

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kelce said, “Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. I could make a bad guy good for the weekend. That’s a helluva line.” That song dropped in 2014 as part of Swift’s 2014 album 1989.

While Swift has written about her past relationships in the past, “Blank Space” saw Swift leaning into some of the bad press she’s garnered as a result. As American Songwriter has previously discussed, Swift got candid and honest in the song.

Kelce also got honest about his relationship in the interview. He said, “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been fucking mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

It hasn’t been necessarily easygoing for both Swift and Kelce. Given the popularity of Swift, her relationship became a source of gossip early on. While Kelce is used to being in the limelight—he’s won two Super Bowls for instance—he wasn’t quite prepared for the level of attention his relationship with Swift would garner.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them …. I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it …. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life.”

The way Swift handles the pressure of fame impressed the football player immensely. In fact, he said he’s learned a few things from her in the process, saying, “When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Kelce recently had the opportunity to sing with his brother on the song “Fairytale of Philadelphia” from the A Philly Special Christmas Special album—a project created by Eagles teammates Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and Jason Kelce to benefit the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center in Philadelphia. It remains to be seen if there’s a duet of “Blank Space” in the couple’s future, but it’s safe to say that Kelce is jamming out at Swift’s concerts.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT