Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce to Sing at Honky Tonk Opening After His Drunken “Friends in Low Places” Rendition

Garth Brooks is sending an official invite to Travis Kelce to come check out his new honky tonk bar. The country singer is asking the Kansas City tight-end to come sing “Friends in Low Places” for the opening.

Kelce went viral following the Super Bowl victory parade for putting on a drunken rendition of Brooks’ classic. The NFL star had to google the lyrics and appeared too drunk to finish the song before teammate Patrick Mahomes stepped in. Kelce likes to party, and Brooks wants him at his party.

Appearing on his podcast Inside Studio G, Brooks told Kelce to come down to Nashville. Brooks is opening Friends in Low pLaces Bar & Honky Tonk on March 7. He said that Kelce could redeem himself at the opening.

Brooks said he never expected the NFL star to start belting the lyrics to his song. However, he thought the video was great.

“Did you guys see Travis Kelce’s version of ‘Friends in Low Places?’ Did you see him sing this? I loved it, I thought it was fantastic,” Brooks asked during the podcast. “It blew me away because I’m sitting there watching it as it’s going down, right. I never expected that.”

Garth Brooks Wants Travis Kelce at His Bar

Originally, Brooks didn’t plan on attending the grand opening for the bar. However, he agreed to make an appearance if Kelce agrees to come. He promises that he would be there to greet him. Likewise, Brooks offers to fly Kelce and his teammates down.

“Big man, I’m just telling you this. I will be at grand opening if you’re there,” he continued. “I’ll send a plane if you want another shot at the title. If you want to come sing that, I’ll send a plane. You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11, just remember that. So, yes, I’ll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little ‘Friends in Low Places’ in Friends in Low Places.”

However, Brooks suggests that Kelce not party too much before hand, saying, “We’re going to do it early, Travis.”

Travis Kelce is absolutely smashed 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/pfVuAXCb8o — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2024

Not everyone was fans of Kelce’s performance. One fan responded to the viral video, criticizing the player, “I don’t get why this is so funny. The media tries to make them heroes and idols for our kids, and this is what they do when they have a little success. I love sports, but this is nothing I’d want for my family to watch or promote.”

[Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]