JP Saxe Announces A Grey Area World Tour in Support of Upcoming Album Release

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe is set to embark on an expansive global tour in support of his forthcoming album, A Grey Area, which is scheduled for release on September 22, 2023.

Videos by American Songwriter

The A Grey Area World Tour will take place over 48 dates across multiple continents, offering fans an opportunity to experience Saxe’s musical artistry in diverse cities worldwide.

The tour will kick off on January 27, 2024, in Edmonton, AB, marking the first of a series of international performances. Saxe’s trek will take him through San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, and many more before wrapping on April 21, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland.

A Grey Area is Saxe’s sophomore album consisting of a 13-song collection produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Malay. The album features collaborations with musicians such as five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and Colombian artist Camilo, folk-pop trio Tiny Habits, Lizzy McAlpine, and John Mayer.

Following the album’s release, Saxe is set to join John Mayer on the highly anticipated Solo Acoustic Arena Tour, beginning on October 3 at Madison Square Garden.

For more information and all upcoming tour dates, please visit HERE.

JP SAXE ‘A GREY AREA WORLD TOUR’ DATES

Fan Presale – August 23rd at 10am local time

Spotify Presale – August 23rd at 10am local time

Venue Presale – August 24th at 10am local time

Public Onsale – August 25th at 10am local time

North America

Special guests to be announced.

1/27/24 Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

1/28/24 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

1/30/24 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

1/31/24 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

2/2/24 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

2/6/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

2/9/24 San Diego, CA – Music Box

2/10/24 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

2/12/24 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf Santa Fe

2/15/24 Mexico City, MX – Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional

2/16/24 Guadalajara, MX – C3 Stage

2/17/24 Monterrey, MX – Foro Didi

2/19/24 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

2/2024 Dallas, TX – The Kessler

2/21/24 Houston, TX – Heights Theater

2/23/24 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

2/24/24 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

2/25/24 Orlando, FL – The Social

2/28/24 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

3/1/24 Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

3/2/24 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

3/3/24 New York, NY – Webster Hall

3/6/24 Boston, MA – Royale

3/7/24 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

3/8/24 Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre

3/9/24 Toronto, ON – History

3/11/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

3/12/24 Detroit, MI – The Shelter

3/14/24 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

3/16/24 Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

3/17/24 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

3/19/24 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

3/21/24 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

3/23/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

UK & Europe

Special guests to be announced

4/1/24 Stockholm, Sweden – Fryshuset Klubben

4/2/24 Oslo, Norway – Vulkan Arena

4/4/24 Copenhagen, Denmark- Pumpehuset

4/6/24 Berlin, Germany – Hole44

4/8/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

4/9/24 Cologne, Germany – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

4/11/24 Milan, Italy – Santeria Toscana 31

4/13/24 Madrid, ES – Changó Club

4/14/24 Barcelona, ES – La Nau

4/16/24 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

4/17/24 London, UK – Electric Brixton

4/18/24 Manchester, UK – Gorilla

4/20/24 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Warehouse

4/21/24 Dublin, Ireland – The Academy

Courtesy ShoreFire Media