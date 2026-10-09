Judas Priest Announces End of an Era as Last Original Member Retires After 56 Years

Dating back to the late 1960s, Judas Priest not only established itself as one of the leading bands in heavy metal, but like any group, it went through several lineup changes. Throughout the years, Judas Priest featured John Hinch, Alan Moore, Les Binks, and Dave Holland. But no matter how many musicians came and went, Ian Hill was always a constant. One of the only members to be featured on every album produced by Judas Priest, Hill’s time has officially come to an end as he announced his retirement.

Before announcing his replacement, Hill took a moment to discuss the motivation behind his decision to retire. Just last month, fans quickly noticed that Hill wasn’t on the stage when Judas Priest performed. Taking his place was bassist Davey Rimmer. Marking the first time Hill missed a concert in decades, rumors started to circulate. But according to reports, Hill suffered a damaged tendon in his left arm.

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Ian Hill Neglected His Family For Decades

Not wanting to keep fans guessing, Hill released a statement alongside his retirement. “For a long time now, when asked ‘how long can you continue’ – I’ve always answered ‘until my performances suffer’….I hate to say it, but that time has come. For some years now, I’ve been struggling with the onset of the evil arthritis, which is now in an advanced state in my left shoulder and right hand, established in my right shoulder, and present in both knees.”

Although doctors suggested that Hill could perform without needing surgery, the musician saw the incident as a warning. “In view of all this, and the fact that I’ve neglected my family life for fifty seven years, I’ve decided to retire and spend the remaining years making up for it, and doing things with them before it involves one of ‘em pushing me around in a wheelchair.”

As for the opening spot on Judas Priest, it didn’t remain vacant for long as the band and Hill announced that Rimmer would be taking over. Wishing him the best of luck in his new position, Hill concluded his statement with love for those who made his dream possible. “There’s not a day goes by where I don’t give thanks for the incredible journey I’ve lived through, and it just remains for me to say that I love you all, and thank you for the life you’ve let me live.”

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)