Ella Langley Makes Country Music History With a Chart Milestone No Woman Has Ever Achieved

Ella Langley might have a problem. With her second studio album, Dandelion, dominating all of country music, the singer faced the future. How would she follow a career-defining year? Fans wondered the same. But for now, Langley was living in the present as she set records, smashed expectations, and proved she was a generational superstar. And while some might talk about success, she let her music speak for itself as “Loving Life Again” brought her another historic milestone.

Breaking down the numbers, “Loving Life Again” peaked at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. While most artists are happy with just one No. 1 hit, Langley snagged four. And those four all came in 2026 alone. Those four were “Loving Life Again,” “Choosin’ Texas,” “Be Her,” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” With her newest addition to hit songs, Langley became the second woman in country music to score four or more chart-toppers from a single album. That’s right, all four No. 1 hits came from Dandelion. As for the only other female country singer to do so – Shania Twain with The Woman in Me.

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While Langley and Twain shared the four or more hits in a single album category, Dandelion landed the singer in another elite group. Celebrating four No. 1 songs in a single year was no easy feat. And throughout country music, only three other artists achieved such success. That list was composed of Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and Garth Brooks. This accomplishment makes Langley the first female artist to ever accomplish such a feat.

Ella Langley earns her sixth career No. 1 hit on Country Airplay this week with "Loving Life Again."



It's also her fourth No. 1 of 2026, making her the first woman in history to earn at least four No. 1s in a calendar year.



Only three other artists have earned 4+ Country… — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 27, 2026

[RELATED: Ella Langley Can Barely Form a Sentence After Historic CMA Awards Milestone: “This Is Still Happening in Real Time”]

Ella Langley Ready To Leave To Garth Brooks And Morgan Wallen Behind

For both Wallen and Brooks, they found themselves in the category more than once. Brooks crossed the mark back in 1991 with:

“Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House”

“The Thunder Rolls”

“Shameless”

“What She’s Doing Now”

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Brooks repeated that same success only a few years later in 1993 with:

“Somewhere Other Than The Night”

“That Summer”

“Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)”

“American Honky-Tonk Bar Association”

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But Wallen was different. He not only recorded four hits in the same calendar year – he did it three times. And in 2024, he surpassed it with five.

“Mamaw’s House” (Thomas Rhett)

“Man Made a Bar” (feat. Eric Church)

“I Had Some Help” (Post Malone)

“Cowgirls” (feat. ERNEST)

“Lies Lies Lies”

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There was no denying 2026 belonged to Langley. But rather than looking like the peak of her career, Langley was just getting started with country music. And if the last year was any indication, the genre might want to make some more room in the record books.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)