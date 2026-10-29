The Beach Boys Cancel More Shows Amid Mike Love’s Health Concerns, John Stamos Steps In With New Band

2026 was meant to be a year of celebration for Mike Love and the Beach Boys. It was back in 1966 that the Beach Boys released their hit album Pet Sounds. Featuring tracks like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” the album would become a highlight in the group’s lasting legacy. But the celebration was cut short when fans noticed Love was struggling to perform on stage alongside John Stamos. With fans worried, Love decided to take a break, leading to numerous canceled shows. And while Stamos has continued to support his friend, another string of concerts was canceled.

In November, Love was scheduled to perform at EPCOT’s Eat to the Beat Concert Series at Walt Disney World. But again, as the singer focused on his health at the time, the Beach Boys canceled their appearance. Needing to replace Love, it seemed that Stamos was more than willing to pick up the date for a friend. Bringing John Stamos and the California Sound to EPCOT, the actor considered Love to be more than a musical hero of his.

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Before Love canceled his upcoming shows, he took the stage one last time with Stamos at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. And while concerns grew at his frail figure, Stamos revealed, “Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage.” He added, “My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges. We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight.”

[RELATED: Beach Boys Legend Mike Love Opens up About Health Issues During Nashville Concert: “I Didn’t Wanna Miss Being Here”]

Mike Love Pushing Forward With 2026 And 2027 Schedule

Although the future of Love’s touring career remained uncertain, the Beach Boys were still scheduled to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in November. Looking past 2026, the band promoted another show at the River Resort and Casino in May 2027.

At 85, Love had no interest in calling it quits. Still finding passion in entertaining generations of fans, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member admitted the only reason he pushed himself to take the stage at the Ryman was that “I didn’t want to miss being at the Ryman with y’all.”

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With Love spending decades surrounded by music, the thought of trading it for silence was unimaginable. And even with his diminishing health, he refused to look at the Ryman as his final bow. If Love had his way, there would always be one more show.

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)