Kenny Chesney Says Heartbreaking Goodbye to His Beloved Dog After 15 Years Together

Kenny Chesney is in mourning after a massive loss. The country singer took to Instagram to reveal that his dog of 15 years, Poncho, has died.

“Fifteen years ago a friend showed up at my doorstep and said, ‘Here Kenny, you need to learn to attach to something.’ That’s the day Poncho entered my life,” he wrote. “I’ve heard a dog enters your life when you need it most. And not just any dog, a specific dog just for you. To help you, to heal you, to show you how to accept unconditional love and give it back. Poncho did all that and more.”

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Chesney continued by noting that Poncho “brought so much joy, energy, light, and fun into mine and Mary’s life.”

“He was a constant companion, very curious, had swagger, and smarter than the average human,” he wrote. “He loved being on the boat, the bus, backstage with Jill and the production team. He loved the smell of the ocean and the islands like his dad and loved all the smells walking down the streets of Key West, Florida.”

Kenny Chesney Mourns Late Dog Poncho

As for Poncho’s proudest moment, Chesney said that would be “prancing on stage at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2024.”

“I thought it would scare him but he loved feeling the energy of the crowd and refused to leave the stage,” he wrote. “Instead of being timid, he was a show off a lot like me. That was a favorite moment in 15 years of favorite moments.”

Chesney then revealed that the pup died at 5:15 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 28.

“My heart is broken but yet so full cause I know he gave us all he had,” he wrote. “We went down a lot of roads, lived a lot of life, and saw a lot of sunsets together.”

He ended his caption with a message directly to his beloved dog.

“Poncho, my friend was right. I needed you and I thank you. Our connection and our bond will live forever and I’m gonna miss you. Say hello to @DaRubaGirl for us,” he wrote. “Goodbye Poncho. You were one heaven of a dog.”

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