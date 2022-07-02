Justin Timberlake Sued Over Never-Released Film Around His ‘The 20/20 Experience’ Album

Justin Timberlake is being sued in federal court by long-time music video director John Urbano over a film linked to the artist’s 2013 album The 20/20 Experience, which was never released.

Under a profit-sharing plan allegedly initiated by Timberlake, he and Urbano would film the documentary and release it with the album. The filing said that though Timberlake liked the completed film, he didn’t want to move ahead with the project upon the release of his hit album, The 20/20 Experience, with hits like “Suit & Tie,” featuring Jay-Z, “Mirrors” and more. That same year, Timberlake released a continuation of the album with The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2.

In the filing, Urbano, who has also collaborated with One Direction and Keith Urban, alleged that Timberlake cheated him out of around $2.5 million, which is the estimate he would have been paid if the documentary has moved ahead, and instead was given $20,000 and other expenses at the beginning of filming in 2012.

“Instead of fulfilling his obligations to the joint venture, Mr. Timberlake has failed to take any steps to promote, market, and sell the ‘Making of the 20/20 Experience,'” read the breach of contract complaint from Urbano. “Mr. Timberlake has increasingly distanced himself from the project and his partner, often using a network of agents, managers, and handlers to interface with Mr. Urbano.”

The director has demanded a court order to hand all rights to the Making of the 20/20 Experience movie over to him in addition to financial compensation.

The 20/20 Experience was somewhat of a comeback for Timberlake, and his first album in eight years since FutureSex/LoveSounds, and earned him two Grammy awards and a 2013 American Music Award.

