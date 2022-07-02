KISS to Add 100 More Dates on Farewell Tour

The KISS Farewell Tour isn’t ending soon.

Indeed, the legendary rock band plans to add another 100 dates to its slate.

The band’s frontman Gene Simmons broke the news in a new interview with Chaoszine. Asked when his face painting band will end the tour, Simmons couldn’t say when. But he did note that the end is not soon.

“We don’t know. We’ve never retired before. This is our first time,” Simmons said when asked about the final tour stop. “It’s like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, ‘When is it gonna be finished?’ You’re in the middle of it; you don’t know.”

Originally, Kiss had noted that July 17, 2021, would be their final show. But those plans were dashed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the band to pause and later reschedule their tour. Then, KISS’ Paul Stanley said the tour would end in early 2023.

Now, though, the band has said there will be 100 cities added. And who knows? Maybe 100, 1,000, 10,000 more after that. KISS always has been good about meeting demand.

Added Simmons, “The crew is happy. Everybody’s happy. So we’ve decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. I don’t know how long that’s gonna take.”

When asked directly if there could be more after that, Simmons, ever the businessman, said, “probably not,” but added, “I’ve said ‘probably not’ before.’

Today, the band’s tour is playing across Europe. U.S. cities can plan for the band’s arrival in 2022 at festivals like Louder Than Life and Aftershock. There is also a September 21 show in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Check out Chaoszine’s interview with Simmons below. Fans can buy tickets to KISS’ shows HERE.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Gettyimages.com